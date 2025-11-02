Another Leopard Caught In Nashik's Chandshi Area; Second Capture In 24 Hours |

Nashik: Another leopard was captured on Sunday morning in the Rokade Mala area of Mouje Chandshi in Satpur mandal. Yesterday, a leopard was captured in the field of former corporator Pandit Aware in Chehdi. The capture of a leopard in the Nashik city area for the second consecutive day has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

The forest department had installed a cage in the garden of survey number 65/1/2 owned by Sanjay Sukdev Rokade in Chandshi. A female leopard, about 3 years old, was rescued in this cage. The forest department team has taken her into custody and shifted her to the Wildlife Treatment Centre, Mhasrul for preliminary examination and further action.

According to the Forest Department, there has been an increase in leopard activity in and around Nashik city, and many leopards have been caught in areas like Vadner, Artillery Centre, Chehdi, Chandshi, etc., in the last few days.

Citizens in the area have been urged to be vigilant at night, take care when stepping out of their homes, and if they see any suspicious activity, immediately inform the Forest Department (Helpline: 1926) or the police.