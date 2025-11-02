 Another Leopard Caught In Nashik's Chandshi Area; Second Capture In 24 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAnother Leopard Caught In Nashik's Chandshi Area; Second Capture In 24 Hours

Another Leopard Caught In Nashik's Chandshi Area; Second Capture In 24 Hours

Nashik: Another leopard was captured on Sunday morning in the Rokade Mala area of Mouje Chandshi in Satpur mandal. Yesterday, a leopard was captured in the field of former corporator Pandit Aware in Chehdi.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Another Leopard Caught In Nashik's Chandshi Area; Second Capture In 24 Hours |

Nashik: Another leopard was captured on Sunday morning in the Rokade Mala area of Mouje Chandshi in Satpur mandal. Yesterday, a leopard was captured in the field of former corporator Pandit Aware in Chehdi. The capture of a leopard in the Nashik city area for the second consecutive day has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

The forest department had installed a cage in the garden of survey number 65/1/2 owned by Sanjay Sukdev Rokade in Chandshi. A female leopard, about 3 years old, was rescued in this cage. The forest department team has taken her into custody and shifted her to the Wildlife Treatment Centre, Mhasrul for preliminary examination and further action.

According to the Forest Department, there has been an increase in leopard activity in and around Nashik city, and many leopards have been caught in areas like Vadner, Artillery Centre, Chehdi, Chandshi, etc., in the last few days.

Read Also
BJP Leader Files Rs 10 Crore Fraud Complaint Against Ex-Minister Raosaheb Danve's Grandson In Nashik
article-image

Citizens in the area have been urged to be vigilant at night, take care when stepping out of their homes, and if they see any suspicious activity, immediately inform the Forest Department (Helpline: 1926) or the police.

FPJ Shorts
8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees
8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Another Leopard Caught In Nashik's Chandshi Area; Second Capture In 24 Hours

Another Leopard Caught In Nashik's Chandshi Area; Second Capture In 24 Hours

Tata Technologies To Establish Innovation And Training Centres In Nashik, Amravati

Tata Technologies To Establish Innovation And Training Centres In Nashik, Amravati

Pune: Two Killed, One Injured In High-Speed Car Crash Near Bund Garden Metro Station

Pune: Two Killed, One Injured In High-Speed Car Crash Near Bund Garden Metro Station

BJP Leader Files Rs 10 Crore Fraud Complaint Against Ex-Minister Raosaheb Danve's Grandson In Nashik

BJP Leader Files Rs 10 Crore Fraud Complaint Against Ex-Minister Raosaheb Danve's Grandson In Nashik

Central Sanskrit University To Host All India Youth Festival In Nashik From Nov 3

Central Sanskrit University To Host All India Youth Festival In Nashik From Nov 3