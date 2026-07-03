Anna Hazare Welcomes Suspension Of RTI Rules 2026, Demands Full Rollback, Warns Of future Agitation | Video | X / IANS

Pune: Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to stay implementation of the state's amended Right to Information (RTI) rules, but insisted the proposed guidelines should be withdrawn permanently to safeguard citizens' rights.

He also announced postponement of his indefinite fast from July 5 over the new rules.

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The Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, proposed several changes, including a higher RTI application fee, mandatory identity proof and a restriction that each application should deal with only one subject.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked the Chief Commissioner of RTI to stay the new notified rules, sources said.

In a statement issued from his native village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahilyanagar district, Hazare thanked the people of Maharashtra, including local residents, for their united, peaceful and democratic campaign, saying people's pressure compelled the government to put the RTI rules on hold.

The veteran anti-corruption crusader has contended the amended rules, if operationalized, will weaken the entire RTI structure.

"I sincerely thank the people of Maharashtra and the Ralegan Siddhi family. It is because of the unity, awareness and peaceful democratic pressure created by the people that the government has decided to suspend the RTI Rules, 2026," he said.

The octogenarian activist, however, noted the government's decision only pertained to suspension of the controversial rules and not their final withdrawal.

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"Our expectation is that the rules, which weaken the Right to Information, should be scrapped completely and the people's rights fully protected. If the government leaves the process incomplete or fails to permanently withdraw the rules, we will have to launch another democratic agitation," he warned.

The veteran activist also announced he was postponing his indefinite fast, which was scheduled to begin on July 5 at Ralegan Siddhi, following the government's decision and requests from activists and villagers.

"I am suspending my fast not because I trust the government, but to give an opportunity to the positive process initiated by it," he said.

The new rules had drawn objections over provisions that activists claimed would dilute the effectiveness of the RTI Act by making the process of seeking information more restrictive.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)