Maharashtra Assures Fair Compensation To Farmers For Power Transmission Projects: Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar

Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore Bordikar | File Photo

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore-Bordikar on Wednesday assured the Legislative Assembly that power transmission projects involving transmission towers and overhead lines will be executed only after ensuring fair compensation to affected farmers.

Replying to a Calling Attention motion raised by MLA Sunil Shelke, the minister said the state has progressively improved its compensation policy over the years. Under the revised 2022 policy, compensation for land occupied by transmission towers is determined based on whichever is highest among the prevailing market value, ready reckoner rate, or the highest average land transaction value recorded in the village over the previous three years. Farmers are also entitled to compensation equal to 30 per cent of the land value for the area falling under transmission lines.

Compensation Policy Revised

Sakore-Bordikar noted that before 2010, no compensation was provided for such projects. A policy introduced in 2010 offered compensation ranging from 25 to 65 per cent of market value. In 2017, the government revised the policy, granting compensation at twice the ready reckoner rate for tower locations and 15 per cent for land beneath transmission lines. The 2022 revision doubled the compensation for transmission line corridors from 15 to 30 per cent.

The minister clarified that these projects do not involve land acquisition, and ownership remains with farmers, who can continue agricultural activities beneath transmission lines.

Compensation is determined by district-level committees headed by the District Collector, with farmers having the right to appeal compensation decisions within 30 days. Appeals are expected to be resolved within 60 days.

Additional Safeguards Under Review

Citing an example from Khujgaon Khurd village, Sakore-Bordikar said compensation for land under transmission towers has been fixed at Rs 3,997.66 per sq m, while land beneath transmission lines receives Rs 599.65 per sq m.

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She also assured the House that the government is examining concerns regarding damage to land allotted to small and tribal farmers, adding that meetings with the District Collectors of Palghar and Thane will be held to explore additional safeguards.

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