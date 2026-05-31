Animal Smugglers Booked Under MCOCA After 131 Cows And Buffaloes Rescued In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a major crackdown on illegal animal smuggling, city police have rescued 131 cows and buffaloes that were allegedly being brought for slaughter. Fourteen accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), officials said.

The action was taken after police received confidential information about animals being transported into the city for illegal slaughter. Acting on the tip-off, the Jinsi Police conducted raids at multiple locations and rescued the animals a few days ago.

Among those booked are Aref Shafiq Qureshi; Mohsin Ayub Qureshi; Mohammad Sameer Mohd Sharif Qureshi; Mujeeb, alias Mujahed Ayub Qureshi; Salim Qureshi Shaikh Chand Qureshi; Wasim Qureshi, alias Shafi Qureshi; Qazi Kalim Ahmed Qazi Mohd Sharif; Shaikh Rauf Shaikh Younous; and several others.

Police said four animal smuggling cases had already been registered in the city earlier. During the investigation, officers found that the transportation and slaughter of animals were being carried out in an organised manner. Based on the accused persons' criminal records and the nature of the alleged activities, Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar approved the application of MCOCA sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) against the accused.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sagar Deshmukh. Further investigation is being conducted by Crime Branch Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar under the supervision of senior officers.

Police said the rescued animals were found during raids conducted by the Jinsi Police. The accused were initially booked under various laws, but the organised nature of the alleged illegal business led to the addition of MCOCA charges.

Speaking on the matter, Police Commissioner Pawar said illegal animal transportation, smuggling and slaughter activities were being carried out in the city without permission. He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved and appealed to citizens to immediately inform the police about any illegal transportation, smuggling or slaughter of animals.