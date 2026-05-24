Maharashtra Launches Statewide Crackdown On Cow Smuggling Ahead Of Bakri Eid; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Warns Of Strict Action

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in cow smuggling or illegal slaughter activities. | File Pic

Mumbai: State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in cow smuggling or illegal slaughter activities. Ahead of Bakri Eid, the Maharashtra government has launched a statewide crackdown against illegal transportation of cows, unauthorized slaughterhouses, and cruelty towards cattle.

According to the minister, the Transport Department has issued directives for a special inspection drive across Maharashtra from May 25 to May 28, 2026, following instructions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), border check posts, and transport authorities have been instructed to carry out intensive vehicle inspections during the period.

Sarnaik stated that the state had accorded the indigenous cow the status of “Rajyamata” through the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, adding that cow protection is closely linked to the cultural and religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

He alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling tend to increase during specific festivals, with animals often transported in overcrowded and inhumane conditions. “This is not only a violation of the law but also an attack on the sentiments of society,” Sarnaik said, warning that offenders would face stringent legal action.

As per a circular issued by the Transport Commissioner’s office, special checkpoints and vehicle inspection drives will be conducted in border areas, Mumbai, and other sensitive routes across the state. Vehicles transporting animals will be checked for valid permits, certificates, and compliance with animal welfare regulations.

The minister further said that violators of the Motor Vehicles Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and central government transport rules would not be spared. Vehicles found transporting cattle illegally would be seized immediately.

The enforcement drive will be carried out in coordination with local police, traffic police, the Animal Husbandry Department, and various cow protection and animal welfare organizations. Special squads have also been formed to prevent cattle supply to illegal slaughterhouses.

Sarnaik reiterated that the government remains committed to cow protection and directed officials to submit a detailed report of the action taken under the special drive.

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