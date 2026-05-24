Govandi Residents Oppose Full-Scale Jail Project On 11-Acre Land Parcel | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Mumbai: Govandi residents has demanded that the Maharashtra government adopt a “Hybrid Public Welfare-Cum-Institutional Model” for the proposed jail project on an approximately 11-acre land parcel at Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in Sathe Nagar, Govandi-Mankhurd.

In a representation addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, senior state officials and civic authorities, Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, lawyer and founder-convenor of the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, urged the government not to convert the land parcel into a full-scale prison complex.

Instead, he proposed a balanced land-use model in which only a limited portion of the land would be utilised for institutional and security purposes, while the remaining area would be developed for public welfare infrastructure including healthcare, education, rehabilitation, employment generation and civic amenities.

According to the representation, the land was historically under the Revenue Department and had earlier housed industrial activity, including a soap manufacturing unit. Shaikh further stated that in 2023, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had proposed reserving the site for organised retail markets, vending zones and parking facilities aimed at supporting livelihoods and public utility needs in Govandi, Mankhurd and the M-East Ward.

Under the proposed “Hybrid Public Welfare Master Plan”, Shaikh suggested allocation of three acres for a government hospital, medical college, trauma centre and women-and-child healthcare facilities; two acres for a degree college, nursing college and skill development institute; and 1.5 acres for a drug de-addiction, mental health and rehabilitation centre.

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The proposal also includes two acres for organised retail markets and hawker zones, 1.5 acres for parking, community halls and open spaces, while limiting institutional or security use to one acre with a compact administrative block.

Shaikh clarified that the demand was not opposed to prison reforms or institutional infrastructure, but sought “balanced and welfare-oriented urban planning” in what he described as one of Mumbai’s most socio-economically vulnerable regions. The forum demanded disclosure of all land-use conversion records, public consultations, stakeholder hearings and social impact assessments before any irreversible construction activity is undertaken.

The land was cleared of nearly 1200 illegal structures that came up after 2011 were demolished in April. The proposed jail is expected to ease overcrowding at the Arthur Road and Turbhe jails that serve the city.

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