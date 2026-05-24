Mumbai Port Targets 80 MMT Cargo Throughput After Record FY 2025-26 Performance | X @MumbaiPortTrust

Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Authority has set its sights on achieving 80 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo throughput after recording its highest-ever cargo handling performance in FY 2025-26.

At a stakeholder meeting held in Mumbai on 22 May, the port authority reviewed its operational performance and discussed strategies to improve efficiency, competitiveness and cargo growth in the coming years.

Mumbai Port handled 75.15 MMT of cargo during FY 2025-26, accounting for 8.22 per cent of the total cargo handled by India’s major ports. The port also secured a 35 per cent market share in iron and steel EXIM cargo, 15.5 per cent in liquid bulk cargo and 10.48 per cent in coastal trade.

Addressing stakeholders, Dr M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairperson of the Mumbai Port Authority, said the achievement reflected the collective efforts of port users, trade partners and government agencies. He noted that every million tonnes of cargo handled by the port generated revenue, supported employment and contributed to the country’s economic growth.

The meeting reviewed key performance indicators linked to cargo growth, vessel handling and operational efficiency. Discussions focused on improving vessel turnaround time, optimising berth utilisation and increasing cargo volumes while maintaining cost competitiveness.

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Senior officials, terminal operators, trade representatives and industry stakeholders also discussed future projects, including the proposed marina development, which forms part of the port authority’s long-term expansion plans.

Dr Angamuthu further stressed the need for eco-friendly cargo handling practices and closer coordination with stakeholders to strengthen India’s maritime trade ecosystem.

The Mumbai Port Authority said it would continue working with port users and trade partners to improve operational efficiency, cargo handling systems and overall service delivery in the region.

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