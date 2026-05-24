Sportvot X FPJ: Aarnala Chashak 2026; Jay Hanuman Tivri, Shiv Sai, Kurlai Saphale, And Amaya Virar Register Thrilling Wins In Mumbai Kabaddi Tournament

Aarnala Chashak 2026; Jay Hanuman Tivri, Shiv Sai, Kurlai Saphale, And Amaya Virar Register Thrilling Wins In Mumbai Kabaddi Tournament |

The Aarnala Chashak 2026 is being held from May 23 to May 24, 2026, in Arnala, Mumbai, bringing together competitive kabaddi teams for an action-packed tournament. The event witnessed intense clashes, strong raiding performances, and determined defensive efforts as teams battled for victory.

Jay Hanuman Tivri secured a hard-fought 24–22 victory over Shiv Sparsh in a closely contested encounter. Both teams exchanged points consistently, but Jay Hanuman Tivri held their composure in the final moments to edge past their opponents.

Shiv Sai delivered a commanding performance to defeat Iccha Shakti 32–23. Strong raids and disciplined defence helped Shiv Sai maintain control throughout the match and secure a convincing win.

Kurlai Saphale dominated their contest against Luvkush Boisar, registering an emphatic 25–9 victory. Their solid all-round display left little room for a comeback as they comfortably controlled proceedings.

Amaya Virar produced a powerful performance against Shiv Sai, claiming a comprehensive 30–8 victory. With effective raids and strong defensive execution, Amaya Virar dominated the match from start to finish.

Aai Jeevdani emerged victorious in a tightly fought battle against Dinkarpada, winning 19–17. The contest remained competitive throughout, with Aai Jeevdani managing to secure crucial points in the closing stages.

Kurlai Saphale continued their impressive run by defeating Amaya Virar 19–17 in another closely fought encounter. Both teams displayed aggressive gameplay, but Kurlai Saphale’s consistency proved decisive.

Morya Club Arnala finished strongly with a convincing 22–8 victory over Aai Jeevdani. Their dominant raiding and disciplined defensive play ensured a comfortable win to conclude an exciting day of kabaddi action at the tournament.

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