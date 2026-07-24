Angels Of Nashik | Shobha Pawar-Salwe: A Lifelong Crusader For Child Rights & Protection | Sourced

Some people dedicate their lives to building careers. Others dedicate their lives to protecting those who cannot protect themselves. For over 28 years, Shobha Chhagan Pawar-Salwe has devoted her life to safeguarding children from abuse, exploitation and neglect, making her one of Nashik's most respected child rights activists.

Inspired by the strong social values instilled by her father, Pawar-Salwe grew up believing that every individual has a responsibility to serve society. While working with child labourers and street children in Nashik during the late 1990s, she came face to face with a disturbing reality—many vulnerable children were victims of sexual abuse, yet very few people were willing to talk about it.

At a time when discussions on child sexual abuse remained taboo, she chose to confront the issue head-on. Beginning her work in 1998, she spent years in places such as Nashik Railway Station, Market Yard, Gangaghat and Phulenagar, building trust with children and their families while understanding the harsh realities of exploitation, trafficking and abuse.

Her work has never been without risk. During rescue operations, she has faced threats to her life, including having a pistol pointed at her and being attacked with a sword. Instead of discouraging her, these experiences strengthened her resolve to continue protecting children.

Today, Pawar-Salwe serves as a Member of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Nashik, after previously serving on the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). She has also contributed to several government bodies, including the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee and committees under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over the years, she has worked closely with police, government agencies and child protection institutions to rescue children, rehabilitate survivors, support Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), counsel families and strengthen systems for child safety. As an expert trainer, she regularly conducts workshops on the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act, gender sensitisation, anti-human trafficking, victim rehabilitation, child-friendly policing and related subjects.

For Pawar-Salwe, protecting children goes beyond rescuing victims—it is about restoring dignity, rebuilding confidence and ensuring every child grows up in a safe environment.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she said, "Child sexual abuse seriously affects children's social well-being, as it damages their self-confidence, social relationships, sense of safety, and trust in society. Therefore, preventing child sexual abuse is essential for ensuring the overall social well-being of children. I believe that creating a safe and secure environment for children is the collective responsibility of every member of society."

Dr. Neha Lad, Director, Dr Lad's Navjeevan IVF Centre, Nashik, added, "Working with child labourers and addressing the complex challenges they face—from malnutrition, unhealthy habits, and addiction to the horrific reality of child sexual abuse—is a task that can leave most people deeply shaken. Yet, Pawar-Salwe stands unwavering in her commitment. Every challenge only strengthens her resolve and fuels her passion to serve. Her dedication, integrity, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to this cause are truly exceptional. She possesses profound knowledge of the subject, but what makes her work truly remarkable is the compassion and humanity she brings to every child she helps."