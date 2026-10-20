Angels Of Marathwada: Majha Ghar Children Turn Marigold Farming Into Life Lessons | Sourced

Latur: As marigolds filled markets across Maharashtra during the festive season, children at Majha Ghar, a home for underprivileged children run by Manus Pratishthan, experienced the rewards of a harvest they had nurtured themselves. Their marigold field, cultivated through months of hard work, became an opportunity to learn about responsibility, the dignity of labour and financial self-reliance.

Located near Budhoda-Wangjewadi in Ausa tehsil of Latur district, Majha Ghar is an initiative of Sharad and Sangeeta Zare, who have dedicated themselves to providing care, education and opportunities to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The children cultivated marigolds across three acres of land, planting around 10,000 saplings. The crop was expected to yield approximately five tonnes of flowers. However, falling market prices dampened expectations of higher returns, said Sharad Zare, founder of the initiative.

For the children, the exercise went beyond growing flowers. Preparing the soil, tending the plants and harvesting the crop offered practical lessons in teamwork, patience and the relationship between effort and income. Selling the flowers also helped them understand how seasonal demand creates opportunities for agricultural producers.

The initiative reflects the organisation’s broader philosophy of combining classroom education with practical skills. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Nai Talim, which emphasises learning through productive work, the children are encouraged to participate in farming, gardening, craft-making and other activities that can help them become independent.

They have also made decorative items, including earthen lamps and lanterns, for festive occasions. In 2025, their Diwali products generated around ₹2 lakh in sales. The children used the proceeds to paint and decorate the home’s walls, improving their own learning environment.

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For children growing up in challenging circumstances, such experiences can build confidence and a sense of achievement. They are not merely receiving support; they are learning to contribute through their own skills and efforts.

The marigold project captures this philosophy in a simple but meaningful way. Each flower represents time, care and collective effort, while the experience of taking a crop to market offers a tangible lesson in the value of work. At Majha Ghar, education is not confined to textbooks; it is also about equipping children with the skills and self-belief to lead lives of dignity and independence.