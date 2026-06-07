Ancient Well Restoration Begins In Parbhani As Part Of World Environment Day Initiative | Sourced

Parbhani: Work to rejuvenate an ancient well at Yeldarkar Colony on Basmath Road began on Saturday as part of World Environment Day initiatives. The project is being undertaken jointly by the Jalmitra Sanghatana, local residents and the Parbhani Municipal Corporation.

The restoration work started with the removal of silt from the historic well. Organisers said the initiative aims to preserve the heritage structure while improving groundwater recharge and water conservation in the area.

Former minister Suresh Warpudkar, Mayor Syed Iqbal, former mayor and corporator Meena Warpudkar, corporator Girija Ajegaonkar and several other dignitaries attended the launch of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalmitra Sanghatana president Shankar Ajegaonkar highlighted the historical importance of the well and stressed the need to preserve such structures. He said efforts should also be made to improve the water level through conservation measures.

Addressing the gathering, Suresh Warpudkar appealed to citizens to actively participate in the rejuvenation work and encouraged similar conservation projects across the city.

Members of the Jalmitra Sanghatana and local residents participated in the programme in large numbers.

Residents welcomed the initiative, saying that conservation of traditional water sources and environmental protection efforts could help improve groundwater levels and strengthen water security in the future.