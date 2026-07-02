Amrut To Help Entrepreneurs Set Up EV Charging Stations Across Maharashtra | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Academy of Maharashtra Research, Upliftment and Training (Amrut), Pune, has launched a statewide initiative to help aspiring entrepreneurs establish electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by providing training, technical guidance and financial support.

The programme is aimed at youth, women entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), MSME units, farmer producer groups and rural entrepreneurs interested in entering the fast-growing EV sector.

Under the initiative, participants will receive guidance on setting up and operating EV charging stations, preparing business plans and project reports, understanding technical requirements, accessing government schemes, conducting market analysis and managing their businesses. The programme will be implemented with the support of Indian companies and industry experts.

Amrut said the initiative is expected to create business opportunities in areas such as EV charging station installation and management, charging equipment maintenance, solar-powered charging facilities, green energy services, EV technical support, franchise-based models and rural charging hubs.

Eligible beneficiaries can also avail themselves of Amrut's personal loan interest reimbursement scheme to help secure financial assistance for starting their businesses.

Apart from EV charging stations, the programme is expected to generate employment opportunities in energy management, charging network operations, electrical maintenance, green energy projects, EV equipment sales and technical services.

Interested candidates can contact the Divisional Commissioner's Office, District Collector's Office or the Amrut office at Pundliknagar Road, Sector 4, CIDCO, Hanumannagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They can also call 7391065475 or 9403200606, or visit the official Amrut website for further information.