Amit Thackeray Interacts With Students At MNVS Membership Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Thackeray visited a membership registration drive held in Bajaj Nagar on Monday afternoon. During the visit, he interacted with students from Hi-Tech College. After listening to their questions and concerns, he assured them that a meeting between the college management and the organisation's office-bearers would be held on Friday.

A membership drive has been launched in front of the local college by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS). Through the campaign, the organisation is focusing on resolving students' pending issues, demands and difficulties.

Meanwhile, Thackeray visited the college on Monday afternoon and interacted directly with students. He discussed key issues such as canteen facilities, hostel arrangements and development fees. He also directed that a meeting be held on Friday between the college management and the organisation's office-bearers to resolve students' grievances.

Students also took selfies and photographs with Thackeray. Those present on the occasion included institute Joint Secretary Aman Jadhav, Principal Govind Dhage, Manvise Employment District President Abhijit Gaikwad, Pravin Gite, Raj Kanse, Nitin Kakade, Sandeep Dhere, Aniket Bondre, Ram Kale and Narayan Kharat, among others.