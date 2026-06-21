Amid Pune's Water Crisis, Autadewadi Lake Revival Planned To Boost Groundwater In Undri-Mohammedwadi |

As Pune continues to strugg with a water crisis, residents in several newly merged areas are facing acute shortages and alternate-day water supply, in a view to mitigate the water crisis a lake restoration initiative has been launched in the Undri-Mohammedwadi region to strengthen local water security.

Recognising the need for sustainable water sources, local residents, along with Ward No. 41 Corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal and war veteran and water conservation expert Retd. Lt Col Satish Hange, have come together to undertake the scientific revival of the historic Autadewadi Lake.

The initiative is aimed to restore the neglected lake into a sustainable water body which is capable of recharging groundwater, in improving biodiversity, reducing flooding during the monsoon, and creating a green public space for the community. The project is being viewed as a long-term solution to address the growing water challenges in one of Pune's fastest-expanding areas.

The proposed restoration plan includes scientific desilting to restore the lake's original storage capacity, removal of encroachments and accumulated waste, construction of recharge trenches and percolation pits, development of wetlands for natural water purification, and plantation of thousands of native tree species around the lake.

The project also proposes the installation of treated water inflow systems to maintain water levels throughout the year, creation of biodiversity zones for birds and aquatic life, development of walking tracks and seating areas, and environmental education spaces. Citizen participation through lake stewardship programmes will be an integral part of the initiative.

Experts associated with the project believe that once revived, Autadewadi Lake could significantly improve groundwater levels in the surrounding areas, reduce dependence on tanker water, and serve as a model for lake conservation across Pune district.

"Autadewadi Lake is not merely a water body but a vital natural asset for future generations. With the guidance of Lt Col Satish Hange and active participation from citizens, we will undertake a professional and sustainable restoration of the lake. Our objective is to conserve water, enhance biodiversity and create an environmentally rich ecosystem that becomes a matter of pride for the entire Undri-Mohammedwadi region," said Corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal.

Retd. Lt Col Satish Hange said, "Every drop of rain that falls in this region should be harvested and retained. Through watershed management, groundwater recharge structures and ecological restoration, Autadewadi Lake can emerge as a benchmark for community-led water conservation in Maharashtra."

With water scarcity becoming an annual challenge in Pune's rapidly urbanising peripheral areas, residents hope the revival of Autadewadi Lake will not only restore an important natural resource but also improve long-term water resilience for the region.