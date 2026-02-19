Amid Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe, Supriya Sule Calls For Heightened Security For Rohit Pawar | File Photo

NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded heightened security for party MLA Rohit Pawar, who has sought the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu until the probe into Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s plane crash is completed.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote in Marathi, “Maharashtra is in shock after the accidental death of Ajit Dada. Many doubts are being expressed on social media. Public sentiment is very strong, and people are still in a state of mourning. Against this backdrop, MLA Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) is raising some issues, facts, and doubts in a very scholarly manner. The public must get answers to them. If the system is delayed in providing these answers, the unrest will increase further. To prevent this from increasing, the truth must come out transparently.”

“It is the constitutional right of every Indian to question the system. Rohit is raising doubts and questions that are in the minds of the people before the system. Against this backdrop, it is very important for him to get security, and the state government should take full responsibility for his security,” she added.

Rohit, who is the nephew of the late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, also claimed that the VSR company, whose Learjet plane carrying his uncle crashed in Pune’s Baramati last month, was being protected.

Naidu and his party, the Telugu Desam Party, are close to the VSR company owners, he charged at a press conference. “Some former ministers from Maharashtra and top TDP ministers from Andhra Pradesh attended the marriage of Rohit Singh, son of the VSR owner VK Singh. The company is allowed to operate, and top politicians are still using the Learjet planes of the company,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, accompanied by senior NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hassan Mushrif, and elder son Parth Pawar, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday and handed over a letter seeking a CBI probe.