Ambadas Danve-Abdul Sattar Meeting On Samruddhi Expressway Sparks Political Buzz Ahead Of Local Body Poll | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A brief meeting between Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on the Samruddhi Expressway has triggered political speculation ahead of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna Local Authorities Constituency election.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, the same day the nomination of Sameer Sattar, son of Abdul Sattar, was declared valid for the election. The development has fuelled discussions about possible differences within the Mahayuti alliance and raised concerns for the BJP.

A video of the meeting went viral on social media, leading to speculation that Abdul Sattar could be unhappy with the alliance's decision-making in the election.

However, Sattar dismissed the rumours and said the meeting was purely coincidental. He said he was travelling to Mumbai while Danve was on his way to Shirdi, and they met on the Samruddhi Expressway around 11.30 am. According to Sattar, the two leaders, who are friends, spoke for about five minutes on various issues before continuing their journeys.

Speaking about the election, Sattar said the Shiv Sena's position in the district had weakened over the years and it was important for party workers to review the situation. He said any decision regarding the election would be taken by Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after discussions with senior leaders.

On Tuesday, Eknath Shinde held a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai. MLAs from different districts attended the meeting. Sources said Shinde asked party leaders to contest the election under the Mahayuti banner and also spoke to candidates who had filed nominations independently.

The focus is now on Sameer Sattar's candidature. His nomination was accepted during scrutiny on Tuesday. Out of seven nominations filed, six were found valid while one was rejected.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Thursday. It remains to be seen whether Sameer Sattar stays in the race or withdraws his candidature. The outcome is being closely watched, as it could influence the political equations within the ruling alliance.

Suhas Shirsath is the official Mahayuti candidate for the election.