Shiv Sena (UBT) Names Ambadas Danve For Maharashtra Council Seat, Uddhav Thackeray Opts Out

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve | FPJ

Mumbai: Clearing suspense over whether party president Uddhav Thackeray would again contest the election to the Maharashtra legislative council, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday said that Ambadas Danve, a former leader of opposition, will be its candidate.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the opposition, of which the Sena (UBT) is part, can win only one out of the nine council seats up for grabs. The announcement of Danve's name by party MLA Aaditya Thackeray ruled out the possibility that Uddhav Thackeray would be the opposition's candidate.

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"Uddhav saheb has decided that Ambadas Danve will be the party's candidate," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters here.

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Danve, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was the leader of opposition in the council from 2022 to 2025.

Uddhav Thackeray's term as a member of the legislative council will end on May 12.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)