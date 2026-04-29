Maharashtra Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai Holds Marathon Civic Meets, Assures Report To CM Devendra Fadnvis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai Holds Marathon Civic Meets |

Mumbai: Acting on the responsibility assigned by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra’s In-charge Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai conducted a series of marathon review meetings in Mumbai to address key civic and housing issues raised during the legislative session.

Detailed report to be submitted to CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde

Desai reviewed multiple concerns flagged by legislators and assured that a detailed report will be submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde. He said the government would expedite decision-making and ensure that pending works are completed within a fixed timeline.

Minister of State for Housing Pankaj Bhoyar and several MLAs, including Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad, Prakash Surve, Anil Parab, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Bhai Jagtap, Shrikant Bharatiya, Sunil Shinde and Sana Malik attended the meetings.

Read Also Anant Ambani Appeals To Colombia To Spare 80 Hippos, Proposes Relocation To Vantara

Mhada service charges, cluster redevelopment, stalled projects discussed

Key issues discussed included pending service charges of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority buildings in Mumbai and suburbs, policy decisions on cluster-based redevelopment, and various stalled housing projects. Water supply concerns in areas such as Anushaktinagar were also reviewed, with directions issued for immediate corrective measures related to pipelines, water tanks, and infrastructure bottlenecks.

Desai reiterated that, as part of his additional responsibility, he will ensure coordination among departments and follow up rigorously to resolve these issues. He assured legislators that all matters will be presented positively before the CM and Deputy CM for timely and appropriate decisions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/