Alliance Air's Jalgaon-Delhi Flight Service Scheduled To Begin On May 2 Postponed Due To Technical Reasons

Passengers in Jalgaon face disappointment after the much-awaited Delhi flight service was delayed before launch | X - @allianceair

Jalgaon, May 2: It was announced today that the air service connecting Jalgaon to Delhi—operated by Alliance Air and originally scheduled to commence today, May 2—has been postponed due to technical reasons. Consequently, residents will have to wait for some time before this air link between Jalgaon and Delhi becomes operational.

Flight launch delayed

The people of Jalgaon had been strongly advocating for the launch of flight services connecting Jalgaon to Delhi and Jalgaon to Indore. The commencement of these services is expected to provide a significant boost to the trade, industrial, and tourism sectors. Local public representatives had also persistently pressed for the initiation of these services.

Ultimately, Alliance Air announced that it would launch the service starting May 2; furthermore, the airline released the flight schedule and even commenced ticket sales. The service was indeed slated to begin today, May 2.

The flight route was designed to travel from Delhi to Jalgaon via Indore. The residents of Jalgaon were delighted by the announcement that this Delhi–Indore–Jalgaon (and return) service was about to begin.

Residents express disappointment

This service was expected to benefit not only Jalgaon but also the neighbouring districts of Dhule and Buldhana, as well as the Vidarbha region. Currently, travelling to Delhi by train takes between 15 and 17 hours; with the introduction of this flight service, the journey would have been reduced to just three hours.

On May 1, however, information surfaced revealing that the airline had not yet officially received the necessary technical clearance from the DGCA for this flight service. Additionally, a shortage of aircraft was cited as a reason for the delay, and it was announced that the Jalgaon–Delhi flight service scheduled for May 2 was being postponed.

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However, no specific date has been provided regarding exactly when the service will eventually commence. It appears that public representatives, without obtaining complete and accurate information on the matter, had announced the launch of this service in a moment of overzealousness. They have now faced public embarrassment as a result, leaving the residents of Jalgaon feeling disappointed and aggrieved.

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