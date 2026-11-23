Allcargo School Of Logistics To Be Established In Pune; 100 Students To Receive Fully Funded MBA Scholarships | Sourced

Pune: The Allcargo Group has partnered with Pune-based FUEL SkillTech and Entrepreneurship University (FSU) to establish the Allcargo School of Logistics on the university's Pune campus, aiming to provide global career opportunities in logistics and supply chain management to students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) through the Avashya Foundation, the Allcargo Group's social responsibility initiative.

The group has committed ₹15 crore towards establishing the institution, supporting the government's skill development initiatives.

Under the programme, 100 eligible students will receive scholarships covering the entire fee for a two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) course in logistics and supply chain management. The programme will provide scholarships to 50 students in the first year and another 50 in the second year. Preference will be given to candidates who meet the merit-cum-means criteria from drought-affected rural areas of Maharashtra and first-generation learners pursuing higher education.

The formal launch of the school is scheduled for Nov 30, alongside FUEL's second issue on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Social Stock Exchange.

Speaking about the initiative, Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairman of the Allcargo Group and chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, said logistics played a crucial role in India's economic growth. However, the lack of access to quality education and skills remained a major barrier to young people from rural and underprivileged communities entering the sector.

Through the Allcargo School of Logistics, the group aims to bridge this gap by providing industry-relevant education to deserving students with limited access to undergraduate and postgraduate opportunities, he said, adding that access to opportunities could transform lives.

Ketan Deshpande, FUEL president and founder vice-chancellor of FUEL SkillTech and Entrepreneurship University, expressed gratitude to Shetty, Adarsh Hegde and the Allcargo Group for supporting the initiative.

He said the institution would focus on project-based and industry-oriented learning through partnerships with companies and industry organisations, including apprenticeship programmes.

The objective was to help first-generation learners build meaningful careers in the logistics sector, he added.