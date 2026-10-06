'All Papers Are Leaked, This Is A Leaked Govt' Sanjay Singh Backs MPSC Stir, Demands Chairman's Resignation | File Pic

Pune, Oct 06: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday visited the ongoing MPSC protest led by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar at the S M Joshi Bridge in Pune, on the sixth day of the agitation, and extended his support to the protesting aspirants.

Addressing the students, Singh said, “When I came here, I asked how many papers were leaked by MPSC and this government. Was it only a few? They told me — all papers, drugs, PMC, education, NEET and other government examinations. This is a leaked government,” Singh said.

Singh’s remarks referred to allegations of question-paper leaks and irregularities involving several competitive examinations. The allegations surrounding the Drug Inspector examination have previously been disputed by the MPSC, which said it had found inconsistencies in a complaint but decided to approach the police to protect the credibility of the examination.

Pune, Maharashtra: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh says, "In my conversations with the youth, they shared that there has not been just one paper leak, but multiple paper leaks here. The Talathi exam paper was leaked, the MMRDA paper was leaked, the BMC paper was leaked, the PMC paper was leaked, and the Drugs Inspector paper was leaked. Despite so many paper leaks, if there is still no demand for the resignation of the MPSC Chairman, it suggests that Devendra and Vivek, the Chairman, are working together like Jai and Veeru. Both of them are ignoring the concerns of the youth. The youth are distressed and troubled because of these paper leaks. The youth are distressed and troubled because of these paper leaks. Just think about how hard our young people study to appear for an examination, only to see the paper leaked and no action being taken. Those responsible for paper leaks and involved in corruption are being protected by the Chief Minister. That is why I have come here to extend my support to the students..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

Singh backs protesting students

Expressing solidarity with students who have been on hunger strike, Singh said, “Those who have been on hunger strike for the past few days, I respect you all.”

He accused the government of risking the future of young people preparing for competitive examinations and urged them to respond through the electoral process.

He said, “The government which is stealing your future, you should steal their seats.”

MPSC chairman's resignation demanded

Singh also demanded the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, alleging that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was unwilling to seek his resignation. Taking a jibe at the two, he compared Fadnavis and Bhimanwar to the popular Bollywood duo Jai and Veeru.

“Fadnavis and Bhimanwar are like Jai and Veeru. There is a lot of love between them, and they are not ready to accept the resignation,” Singh said.

He called upon Fadnavis to personally visit the protest site and hear the grievances of the aspirants. He said, “Leave your office and your residence and come to this protest site in Pune. Listen to the problems of these students.” Adding that the chairman should resign immediately and those found responsible for paper leaks should be investigated and sent to jail.

Singh broadens attack

Singh also broadened his attack to allegations of corruption in government infrastructure and public services, alleging irregularities in roads, flyovers, schools and hospitals. He further criticised the BJP over alleged irregularities relating to the Ram temple and accused the party of “vote theft” and political defections.

Turning to unemployment, Singh said students spend years and their parents' money preparing for government examinations in cities such as Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur, only to face allegations of paper leaks.

Singh said, “You work hard, spend your parents' money on coaching, come to Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur, prepare for IAS and other examinations, appear for exams honestly — and then there is a paper leak.”

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Call to expand agitation

Singh also referred to the NEET paper-leak controversy while arguing that sustained student protests could force governments to act. He urged the MPSC protesters to expand their agitation beyond Pune.

“If the youth come out on the streets from Pune to Mumbai and across Maharashtra, the MPSC chairman will resign within an hour,” Singh claimed.