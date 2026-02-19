All Cooperative Offices To Come Under One Roof In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government will establish a cooperative complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to bring all cooperative department offices under one roof, Minister of State for Cooperatives Pankaj Bhoyar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the cooperative department in Mumbai, Bhoyar said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a divisional headquarters, and several offices related to the cooperative department are located here. “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a divisional place, and several offices related to the cooperative department are here. Hence, for the convenience of the residents and the members of cooperative organisations, all the offices should be brought under one roof. Hence, a cooperative complex should be established here,” he said.

Additional Commissioner Nagnath Ingalewar, Divisional Joint Registrar Santosh Bidwai, District Deputy Registrar Samrut Jadhav, World Bank Project Executive Engineer Priya Pujari and other officers were present.

Bhoyar directed the administration to expedite the proposal for establishing the complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “In this complex, care should be taken that the people get all the facilities. Similarly, the proposal for the houses of the employees should be included,” he said.

“The concerned contractor should have completed the work in the stipulated period to avert the expenditure due to delay. Strict action should be taken against the contractor for the delay,” Bhoyar directed.

The cooperative complex will be a seven-storey building with a built-up area of 18,5324 square metres. The residential building will also have seven floors. The complex will provide ample parking space, along with facilities such as a ramp for persons with special needs, a firefighting system, guest houses and a canteen.

The complex will house the offices of the District Deputy Registrar, Special Auditor, Hearing Hall, Registration Cell, Warehouse, Employees Cell, Divisional Joint Registrar Office, Special Accountant, Taluka Deputy Registrar, Special Accountant Cooperative Institutes, Regions Joint Director Sugar, Accountant Sugar, Accountant Cooperative Banks, Cooperative Court, Special Auditor Dairy, Special Accountant Cotton, Training Hall and others.