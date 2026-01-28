 Ajit Pawar Death: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Plane Burst Into Flames
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Death: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Plane Burst Into Flames

Ajit Pawar Death: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Plane Burst Into Flames

A special team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the aircraft crash in Baramati. During the course of the investigation, the probe team will retrieve the flight recorder, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and Digital Engine Electronic System (DEES)

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Death: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Plane Burst Into Flames |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati, died after a crash-landing.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, capturing the moment of the crash. The video shows a massive explosion at 8:46 am.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Funeral To Be Held In The Evening
article-image

Special AAIB team to probe incident

FPJ Shorts
Vaa Vaathiyaar On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Krithi Shetty & Karthi Action Comedy Film
Vaa Vaathiyaar On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Krithi Shetty & Karthi Action Comedy Film
NIIT Learning Systems Net Profit Rises To ₹743 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 19% YoY To ₹4,997 Crore
NIIT Learning Systems Net Profit Rises To ₹743 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 19% YoY To ₹4,997 Crore
Mumbai's Most-Awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Brinda Miller Explains The Theme For 2026 & Why KGAF Is More Than Just A Regular Fest
Mumbai's Most-Awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Brinda Miller Explains The Theme For 2026 & Why KGAF Is More Than Just A Regular Fest
'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Emotional Scenes at NCP Delhi Office as Supporters Gather for Final Farewell
'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Emotional Scenes at NCP Delhi Office as Supporters Gather for Final Farewell

A special team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the aircraft crash in Baramati.

During the course of the investigation, the probe team will retrieve the flight recorder, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and Digital Engine Electronic System (DEES).

Airframe and engine logbooks, work orders, on-board documents, and major inspection records related to the aircraft will be gathered from the operator for scrutiny.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Who Will Lead NCP Now?
article-image

The probe team has also sought the DGCA documents related to the crew and the aircraft. Recordings of radar data, CCTV footage, ATC tape recordings, and hotline communications will be obtained for further analysis.

The investigation team will record the statements of witnesses and concerned personnel.

Know about Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Read Also
Shaniwar Peth’s Motibagh Turns No-Parking Zone; Pune Police Issues Orders
article-image

He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

In 1982, Ajit Pawar began his political career after being elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. In 1991, he was elected as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle, Sharad Pawar. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency. He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Fadnavis Announces 3-Day Mourning; Several IT Companies, Including Siemens, Advise Work-From-Home
CM Fadnavis Announces 3-Day Mourning; Several IT Companies, Including Siemens, Advise Work-From-Home
Ajit Pawar Death: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Plane Burst Into Flames
Ajit Pawar Death: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Plane Burst Into Flames
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Funeral To Be Held In The Evening
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Funeral To Be Held In The Evening
Baramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near...
Baramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near...
Maharashtra’s Longest-Serving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies, Leaving Behind Power & Controversy
Maharashtra’s Longest-Serving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies, Leaving Behind Power & Controversy