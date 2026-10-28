Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Questions Black Box Findings Delay, Jay Pawar Meets CID Officials In Pune |

Pune: Nine months after the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader, Jayant Patil on Wednesday questioned the delay in making the investigation findings public, particularly the information recovered from the aircraft’s black box. On the same day, Ajit Pawar’s son, Jay Pawar met Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials in Pune, demanding a transparent, time-bound investigation and clarity on the progress of the probe.

Jayant Patil Urges Police To Conclude Probe And Make Findings Public

Patil said, “Once the police decide to act, they can track down and arrest the accused. In the case of a Mumbai actor who was shot at, the attackers were tracked and arrested the next day. The police should conclude the investigation and present their findings before the public.”

He also questioned the delay in disclosing information recovered from the aircraft’s black box, saying that the findings should be made public to address questions surrounding the crash.

He said, “Even after the plane crash, the black box is available. What was found in it should also come out. We understand that investigations take time, but now it is taking a little too long.”

Jay Pawar seeks investigation timeline

Meanwhile, Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar, met CID officials in Pune on Wednesday and sought details about the current status of the investigation, the action taken so far, pending aspects of the case and the likely timeline for its completion, according to a statement issued by his office.

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He urged officials to expedite the probe and ensure that it was completed transparently without further delay.

Jay Pawar said, “Uncovering the truth behind Ajit Dada’s plane crash is not merely a matter concerning one family, but also an issue of the trust of millions of citizens who loved him immensely.”

He stressed the need to address questions in the public domain and thoroughly investigate every crucial aspect of the incident. He also called for appropriate action to ensure that those responsible, if any, were held accountable.

Jay Pawar asserted that he would continue pursuing the matter “until the truth behind the plane crash comes to light”.