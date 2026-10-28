Navi Mumbai: 2 Children From Ghansoli And Govandi Undergo Free Corrective Spine Surgeries In Nerul

Two children receive free corrective spine surgeries through a charitable healthcare initiative | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 28, 2026: A 12-year-old girl from Ghansoli and a 17-year-old boy from Govandi, who were living with serious spinal deformities, have undergone corrective surgeries free of cost at a hospital in Nerul, helping them avoid further complications and improve their quality of life.

The surgeries were supported by UMC Hospitals in association with USER Foundation and UniHealth Foundation, with medical technology company Medtronic also supporting the charitable initiative.

The initiative covered the costs of surgery, hospitalisation and medical care, ensuring that financial constraints did not prevent the children from accessing specialised treatment.

Girl Undergoes Surgery For Spinal Deformity

The 12-year-old girl had developed a progressive spinal deformity following spinal tuberculosis. Despite receiving treatment for the infection, her spine continued to curve abnormally forward, a condition known as kyphosis. The worsening deformity raised concerns about potential neurological complications, including weakness or paralysis of the lower limbs.

She underwent spinal stabilisation and fusion surgery to correct the deformity. Following the successful procedure, she was discharged within four days and was able to walk when she returned home. She continues to receive follow-up care and rehabilitation support.

Boy Receives Corrective Spine Surgery

The 17-year-old boy from Govandi had been living with a progressively worsening spinal deformity for nearly four years. His mother first noticed the condition, which gradually became more prominent, resulting in uneven shoulders and a visible rib hump. Despite seeking medical advice at several centres in Uttar Pradesh and Navi Mumbai, he had not received definitive treatment.

He underwent corrective spine surgery to improve spinal alignment and balance. He has since resumed his daily routine and continues to receive follow-up care through the hospital's rehabilitation unit.

Advanced Technology Used In Surgeries

Both surgeries were performed by USER Foundation spine surgeons Dr Rohan Gala, Dr Tarun Suri and Dr Sri Krishna Chaitanya. The procedures involved advanced surgical technologies, including ultrasonic surgical instruments, intraoperative neural monitoring and precision navigation systems to improve surgical accuracy and monitor critical neural structures during surgery.

“Both children required specialised surgical care to correct their spinal deformities and prevent further complications. We are pleased that both surgeries were successful and that the children are recovering well,” said Dr Rohan Gala, Lead Spine and Scoliosis Surgeon and Director of USER Foundation.

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Dr Akshay Parmar, Director of UMC Hospitals, said access to quality healthcare should not depend on a family's financial circumstances. He added that collaborations with organisations such as USER Foundation and UniHealth Foundation help extend access to advanced healthcare and provide specialised treatment to patients requiring complex medical interventions.

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