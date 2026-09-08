Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Set Up Help Desk At Vashi Or Nerul Hospital For PM-JAY, MJPJAY Beneficiaries

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has directed officials to establish a dedicated help desk to assist citizens with government health schemes | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, September 8, 2026: To address difficulties faced by citizens in availing themselves of government-run health schemes, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will set up a help desk at either its Vashi or Nerul municipal hospital.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has directed officials to initiate the process to assist beneficiaries in accessing the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Help Desk For Health Schemes

The two schemes are currently available at five NMMC hospitals and 29 private hospitals within the civic jurisdiction. The proposed help desk is aimed at resolving difficulties faced by citizens while accessing treatment and other benefits under the schemes.

Shinde has also directed the civic administration to expedite the distribution of Ayushman cards. Instead of waiting for cards to be made available through the district administration, the NMMC should undertake the process of preparing and distributing the cards itself, he said, stressing that beneficiaries should be able to access the schemes without unnecessary delays.

TB Detection And Mosquito Control

The directives were issued during a health department review meeting held on Monday. The Commissioner also instructed officials to strengthen the system for identifying tuberculosis patients in the city. Medical retailers should be asked to provide information about patients purchasing tuberculosis medicines, enabling the civic body to ensure that every TB patient in its jurisdiction is identified and brought under the public health system. Officials have also been asked to hold a meeting with medical retailers and seek assistance from the Food and Drug Administration.

With the monsoon increasing the risk of mosquito breeding, Shinde directed officials to intensify drives to identify and eliminate mosquito-breeding sites.

He also called for increased public awareness to ensure that residents take preventive measures and do not allow conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

Health Awareness At Festival Venues

The Commissioner has also directed the NMMC to display boards at public places and Ganesh festival venues informing citizens about the health services and facilities provided by the civic body. The move comes in view of the large number of people expected to visit public places during Ganeshotsav.

Shinde further directed officials to accelerate health screening of citizens above 30 years under the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) campaign.

The screening is aimed at detecting diabetes, hypertension, breast, cervical and oral cancers, heart disease and stroke at an early stage, allowing timely treatment and preventive measures. He stressed the need for accuracy in the screening process.

Death Audits And Health Policy

The meeting also reviewed deaths recorded within the municipal limits. Shinde directed officials to conduct death audits more rigorously, analyse the causes of deaths and use the findings to improve treatment practices and reduce mortality in the future.

He also asked officials to study the Integrated Health Facilities and Management Policy approved by the NMMC General Body and submit their feedback on its provisions.

Hospital Safety And SOPs

The Commissioner issued a stern warning on hospital safety and management, directing officials and employees at every level to remain vigilant to prevent accidents in civic hospitals. SOPs should be prepared for every level of hospital functioning and strictly followed, he said.

“Every precaution must be taken to ensure that there are no lapses in hospital management processes. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated,” Shinde said.

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The meeting was attended by Medical Health Officer Dr Rajesh Mhatre, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadge, Assistant Health Officers Dr Damayanti Ghadge and Dr Ratnaprabha Chavan, medical superintendents of NMMC hospitals, medical officers from maternal and child hospitals, health programme officers and NMMC PG Medical Institute Dean Dr Dnyanesh Belekar.

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