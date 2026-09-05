Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Orders Drive Against Hawkers, Paan Shops Near Schools

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde directs officials to intensify enforcement measures ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026 | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, September 5, 2026: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has ordered a special enforcement drive to remove unauthorised hawkers, clear abandoned vehicles and shut paan shops operating within 50 metres of schools and colleges ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Shinde has directed ward offices to ensure that footpaths remain free of obstructions so that pedestrians can walk without difficulty. Licensed hawkers occupying footpaths are to be shifted to designated alternative locations, while unauthorised hawkers will face action.

“Footpaths, roads and public spaces must remain accessible and safe for citizens. Enforcement should not be limited to a one-time drive; it must be carried out continuously, with special attention to schools, hospitals, railway stations and markets,” Shinde said.

Action Near Educational Institutions

Expressing concern over the increasing exposure of students to narcotic substances, Shinde directed officials to ensure that no paan shop operates within 50 metres of any school or college. Ward officials have been asked to coordinate with school and college authorities and conduct regular action, with police support.

The civic body will also step up night-time enforcement against unauthorised food stalls. According to the civic administration, several food carts remain on roads until late at night. Shinde directed officials to form night squads and prevent unauthorised food vending on roads after 11 pm.

Police have also been asked to work with the municipal corporation to curb the sale and use of narcotic substances around railway stations.

Drive To Clear Abandoned Vehicles

The commissioner further ordered a drive to remove abandoned vehicles lying on roads and in railway station parking areas. The vehicles, which have remained unused for long periods, are affecting cleanliness and the city's overall planning, officials said.

Ganeshotsav Preparations Intensified

The civic administration has also been directed to intensify measures ahead of Ganeshotsav, including repairing potholes, trimming trees along Ganesh idol arrival and immersion routes, ensuring arrangements at artificial immersion ponds, improving street lighting and removing unauthorised banners.

Shinde directed the police department to extend full cooperation to the municipal authorities in removing encroachments and unauthorised hawkers, clearing abandoned vehicles, preventing the sale of narcotic substances near educational institutions and addressing issues related to homelessness and sanitation.

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Officials Attend Meeting

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Rahul Gethe, City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, Deputy Municipal Commissioners Dr Amol Palve and Sanjay Shinde, department heads, ward officers, executive engineers, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandesh Naik, Police Inspector Thite and CIDCO encroachment control officials were present at the meeting.

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