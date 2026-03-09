Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case: Rohit Pawar Seeks Akhilesh Yadav’s Support To Raise Issue In Parliament | X/@RRPSpeaks

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and sought his party's support in Parliament to raise questions in connection with the January 28 Baramati plane crash that killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote, "Ajit Dada's suspicious plane crash will not be investigated impartially and justice will not be served to him unless the opposition parties exert pressure. That is why I am requesting opposition leaders across the country to raise their voices on this issue so that this investigation can be conducted without any pressure from anyone. In the backdrop of the Parliament session, today I met Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav."

"I discussed Ajit Dada's plane crash with him, presented him with the complete information collected in the past few days, and requested him to raise his voice on this issue in the Lok Sabha. He also assured me of his cooperation in this matter," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Pawar met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, JDU MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and many other leaders in Delhi. He is also scheduled to meet Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said multiple agencies are probing the plane crash that killed her husband and asserted that one must wait for the final report on the tragic incident.

"The probe is on by multiple agencies. So far, a preliminary report has come. The final report is yet to come. I think we should wait till the final report comes," she said.