Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case: Rohit Pawar Alleges CID Gave VIP Treatment To VSR Ventures Owner VK Singh During Questioning

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged that the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) gave "VIP treatment" to VSR Ventures owner VK Singh during questioning in the Ajit Pawar plane crash case.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote in Marathi, "Was the owner of VSR company, VK Singh, called by the CID for questioning or for royal hospitality? This has now raised doubts. It was said that he was questioned for eight hours after arriving at 11 am, but in reality, most of the time was spent entertaining him. At night, he was sent away like a guest in a police car with tinted glass. What is the reason behind this, that the person who committed such a bad deed was released in a car with tinted glass? But no matter how many black curtains are placed, the sun of truth will rise in this matter."

He added, "On the one hand, despite our right, an FIR is not registered regarding this accident, but on the other hand, with whose blessings is the one whose plane took Ajitdada away from us, VK Singh, given VIP treatment? The police also misbehaved with the journalists who went to report on this. In such a situation, will the ruling MLAs who worked with Ajitdada and are his 'trustees' wake up?"

VK Singh was questioned by the CID in Pune on Thursday.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

After the plane crash, an accidental death report was registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station, and the case was later transferred to the Pune CID. Earlier, the state agency had said it was focused on determining whether sabotage or criminal negligence caused the Baramati tragedy.

Days before VK Singh's questioning, the CID had reportedly sent a set of questions to VSR Ventures in connection with its investigation into the plane crash.

Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar had alleged on Wednesday that someone was trying to save VSR Ventures and claimed that a preliminary probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) vindicated the doubts earlier raised by him.

In its 22-page preliminary report on the air tragedy, the AAIB said the visibility at the time of the crash was below the required level. It also flagged fading marks on the runway and the presence of loose gravel on the runway surface.

A few days ago, Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar had shared a purported video on social media alleging that VK Singh's son Rohit Singh was seen dozing off in the chief pilot’s seat during a flight and demanded his immediate arrest.

He had also demanded that all aircraft of VSR Ventures be grounded till the inquiry into his father’s plane crash is completed.