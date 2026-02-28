 'Ajit Dada, Come Back To Present Budget': Chandrashekhar Bawankule's 'Phone Call' To Late NCP Leader - VIDEO
In a segment, when host Avdhoot Gupte asked Chandrashekhar Bawankule to dial a person whom he wished to speak to -- someone who is no longer alive -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader chose Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash in Baramati on January 28

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
'Ajit Dada, Come Back To Present Budget': Chandrashekhar Bawankule's 'Phone Call' To Late NCP Leader - VIDEO | Sourced

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule remembered the late Ajit Pawar at a function in Pune recently.

In a segment, when host Avdhoot Gupte asked Bawankule to dial a person whom he wished to speak to -- someone who is no longer alive -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader chose Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

“Respected Ajit Dada, please come back to present the state Budget. Ajit Dada, come back, the people of Maharashtra are waiting,” said an emotional Bawankule.

“This (Ajit Pawar’s passing) is a big loss to Maharashtra. I have seen what the trio of Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde had envisioned -- of making Maharashtra the best state in the country and of ensuring the welfare of each and every citizen in the state. Now Sunetra Pawar (Ajit Pawar’s wife) will support Devendra Fadnavis, but I miss him a lot,” Bawankule added.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's nephew and NCP-SP MLA, Rohit Pawar, has written to CM Fadnavis seeking conversion of 'Devgiri', the official residence of Ajit Pawar for over two decades, into a memorial, while also demanding a time-bound and impartial inquiry into the crash.

Apart from the proposed memorial at Devgiri, he urged the state government to name Baramati Airport, the Pune Ring Road, the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur elevated road and the Pune-Shirur elevated road after Ajit Pawar.

Rohit Pawar said he personally submitted three letters to Fadnavis, pressing for a comprehensive technical and criminal investigation into the accident and rehabilitation of the families of those killed.

