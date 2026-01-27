 Ajanta–Ellora 11th International Film Festival To Begin On January 28; Ilaiyaraaja To Receive Padmapani Award
This year’s prestigious Padmapani Award will be presented to legendary Indian music composer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ilaiyaraaja, in recognition of his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 11th edition of the Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival (AEIFF) will be inaugurated on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 5:00 pm at Rukmini Auditorium, bringing together cinema lovers from across the region in Marathwada. The festival will begin with the presence of eminent guests, Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary, Department of Cultural Affairs, as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony.

This year’s prestigious Padmapani Award will be presented to legendary Indian music composer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ilaiyaraaja, in recognition of his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

Several distinguished guests will be present at the ceremony, including Organising Committee President Nandkishor Kagliwal, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, filmmaker Ashutosh Kulkarni, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, District Collector Dilip Swami, MGM University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Festival Director Sunil Sukthankar, Executive Director Chandrakant Kulkarni, and Prozone Centre Director Kamal R. Soni.

Following the inauguration, the internationally acclaimed French–Spanish film Sirât, currently in contention in this year’s Oscar race, will be screened as the opening film at INOX, Prozone Mall, at 9:00 pm. The festival will run for four days, until February 1, 2026, at the same venue. Actress Bhagyashree Borase from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will also be specially honoured for her contribution to South Indian cinema.

The organisers have announced that the inaugural ceremony will be open to the public and have urged film enthusiasts to attend in large numbers. Delegate registration is available online at https://my.aifilmfest.in, and the festival promises a diverse showcase of global cinema for audiences in Marathwada.

