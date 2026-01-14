Air Force Station Pune Hosts 10th Defence Forces Veterans Day |

Air Force Station Pune hosted the 10th Defence Forces Veterans Day celebration on January 14, honouring the legacy of Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. Field Marshal Cariappa, a towering figure in India’s military history, was the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and played a pivotal role in leading Indian forces to victory during the 1947 war, laying the foundation for a legacy of service, discipline and patriotism.

The event brought together serving personnel, veterans and their dependents, reaffirming collective gratitude and commitment towards veterans’ welfare. A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Approximately 5,000 veterans from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force attended the programme.

The celebration was graced by Shri Chandrakant Patil, Hon’ble Higher and Technical Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra, who attended the event as the Chief Guest. Also present were Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command; Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, Commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA); Air Vice Marshal Gurjot Singh Bhullar, Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration, South Western Air Command; and Air Commodore Satbir Singh Rai, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force Station Pune, along with several senior officers of the defence forces.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest acknowledged the dedication, discipline and sacrifices of veterans and assured continued institutional support towards their welfare. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander and the AOC highlighted various welfare measures undertaken by multiple agencies for veterans. During interactions with veterans, senior leadership expressed heartfelt gratitude for their service to the motherland and their selfless contribution to nation-building.

A key focus of the Veterans Day celebration was to enhance awareness among veterans and their dependents regarding issues related to pensions, grievance redressal, financial assistance, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and other welfare schemes. Veterans and their families were encouraged to raise their problems, concerns and suggestions during the programme. Informative lectures were conducted by the Directorate of Air Veterans (DAV), the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) and the Zila Sainik Kalyan Board.

The Indian Army’s Southern Command has played a major role in driving Tri-Service veteran welfare initiatives through a practical service-delivery approach centred on healthcare access, grievance resolution and facilitation of essential documentation. Through its extensive network of ECHS polyclinics, welfare camps and veterans’ interaction programmes, Southern Command has focused on faster resolution of issues and simplified access to services. These efforts include assisted life certificate renewal, outreach initiatives for widows and elderly veterans, and close coordination with civil administration to minimise delays and repeated follow-ups.

The celebration reaffirmed the authorities’ resolve to strengthen outreach efforts, improve grievance redressal mechanisms, and ensure that veterans and their families receive the respect, care and support they rightfully deserve.