 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Questions CM Eknath Shinde Over Demolition Of Masjid In Pimpri-Chinchwad
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the demolition of a masjid in Pimpri-Chinchwad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI Photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the demolition of a masjid in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Hyderabad MP claimed that a 25-year-old masjid in Thergaon, Kalewadi was demolished, while adjacent houses, which were also built without permission, were spared. He questioned CM Shinde about this "discrimination."

Owaisi wrote, "A masjid in Thergaon, Kalewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, which has existed for the last 25 years, was demolished. There are nearly a thousand houses adjacent to the masjid, which also have no permission, yet only Masjid Daruloolm Jamia Inamiya is being demolished."

He further added, "Sir @mieknathshinde, why this discrimination against the masjid? What about the houses, which also have no permission? Right-wing Hindutva organisations have only complained about the masjid being demolished."

