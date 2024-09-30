AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Questions CM Eknath Shinde Over Demolition Of Masjid In Pimpri-Chinchwad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI Photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the demolition of a masjid in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A Masjid in Kaliwari Khergaon in Pimpri -Chinchwad Pune which is in existence for last 25 years and there are houses adjacent to Masjid nearly thousand houses which also have No Permission but only Masjid Daruloolm Jamia Inamiya is being demolished

Sir @mieknathshinde why this… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 29, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Hyderabad MP claimed that a 25-year-old masjid in Thergaon, Kalewadi was demolished, while adjacent houses, which were also built without permission, were spared. He questioned CM Shinde about this "discrimination."

Owaisi wrote, "A masjid in Thergaon, Kalewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, which has existed for the last 25 years, was demolished. There are nearly a thousand houses adjacent to the masjid, which also have no permission, yet only Masjid Daruloolm Jamia Inamiya is being demolished."

He further added, "Sir @mieknathshinde, why this discrimination against the masjid? What about the houses, which also have no permission? Right-wing Hindutva organisations have only complained about the masjid being demolished."