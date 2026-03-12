AI-Based Traffic Signals, New Road Projects Planned For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad: Minister Madhuri Misal | X/@madhurimisal

Madhuri Misal, Minister of State for Urban Development, on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that the Maharashtra government is undertaking strategic planning to address traffic congestion in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Misal said the government is focusing on improving connectivity in the rapidly expanding IT and industrial belt around Pune to avoid infrastructure challenges faced by other major technology hubs.

“Even though the earlier development plan of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority) was cancelled, the government has directed that strategic planning should continue. New road planning, including 18-metre and 24-metre wide roads, is being undertaken to improve connectivity in the region,” she said.

Read Also Pune: Panic Buying Of LPG Cylinders As Queues Stretch Over 1 km Amid West Asia War Concerns

Misal said several infrastructure works aimed at easing congestion are currently in progress, including service roads and road connectivity projects in areas such as Wakad, Tathawade and Punawale. She added that work on establishing connectivity between the Bhumkar bridge and Navale bridge is also underway.

The minister said a proposal for the Nere-Ravet bridge project costing around Rs 3,660 crore has been submitted, while the Nashik Phata to Khed eight-lane corridor has already received approval.

She added that land acquisition for some road stretches, including the Bhosari-Indrayani river corridor, is already around 69-70 per cent complete, while the remaining process will be taken up once funds are allocated.

The minister also said the government is planning to introduce AI-based smart traffic signal systems to improve traffic management in the Pune metropolitan region.

On the ring road project, Misal said work on several packages under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has already started, while land acquisition for the PMRDA-led inner ring road is being processed.