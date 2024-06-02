Ahmednagar: Theft of 25 Tons of Steel Rods Worth ₹12 Lakhs Reported | representative pic

Workers from another company have stolen 25 tons of steel rods worth ₹ 12 lakhs from Shree Mahalakshmi Steel LLP in Pathardi.

According to the complaint filed by Pawan Bhutada, the company manager, the theft occurred at Shree Mahalakshmi Steel LLP's godown in Pathardi. Company workers Shivshankar, Sonu, Ram Singh, Monu, and Chhotelal reside in the godown. On May 19, 2024, at around 1am, Shamsunder Yadav, the company's crane driver, saw two individuals loading iron bars into a cart from the godown. Fearful, he went back to sleep without informing anyone.

The next morning, when the manager arrived, Shamsunder informed him that he had seen Shivshankar and Suraj, employees of the company, loading bundles of steel rods into a truck (MH 15 HH 7676). Bhutada then audited the goods in the godown and found that 25 tons of steel rods were missing. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that Suraj and Ram Bodke, who work at Soham Sales Corporation, had stolen the goods with the assistance of Shivshankar.

A case has been registered against the three individuals at Indiranagar Police Station based on Bhutada's complaint, and further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Sonar.