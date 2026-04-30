Ahilyanagar: Police Raid Illegal Fetal Sex Determination Centre In Rahata Taluka, Doctor And Agent Arrested | Representative Image

Ahilyanagar: The police conducted a daring raid on an illegal fetal sex determination centre operating in a secluded location adjacent to the Nilwande Canal, within the Pimpri Nirmal area of Rahata Taluka. During this operation, the police safely took into custody the women who had arrived for illegal testing and seized a significant quantity of medical equipment, including a sonography machine, from the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police Somnath Waghchaure had received confidential information indicating that illegal fetal sex determination procedures were being conducted within two rooms located on a farm along the Loni-Pimpri Nirmal road. Acting on this intelligence, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Jaydatt Bhavar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Shrirampur. This team laid a trap with utmost secrecy and subsequently raided the premises.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr Swati Pawar, the Health Officer at the Loni Rural Hospital, a case has been registered at the Loni Police Station (Crime Register No. 165/26). The police have arrested Dr Rahul Bhange (hailing from Newasa Taluka) and an agent named Abhijit Bhujbal.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under various sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1962; the PCPNDT Act, 1994; and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This operation was successfully executed by a team comprising Police Inspector Yuvraj Athare, Sub-Inspector Ashish Chaudhary, Head Constable Sainath Rashinkar, along with police personnel Shewale, Nilesh Dhatwad, and Sayyad. This action has caused a major stir within the racket involved in illegal prenatal sex determination, and the police are currently investigating to determine if there are any further links or accomplices behind this operation.

Items seized during operation:

• A portable sonography machine and monitor.

• A battery-operated power supply system.

• Ultrasound gel and various medical documents.

• Other instruments utilised for fetal sex determination.