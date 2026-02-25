Aggressive Monkey That Bit Nearly 30 Villagers Captured In Yetala Village Of Maharashtra’s Nanded | Representational Image

Nanded: A monkey that had allegedly bitten nearly 30 residents in Yetala village of Dharmabad taluka in Nanded district was finally captured by the Forest Department on Monday, bringing much-needed relief to anxious villagers.

The animal’s aggressive behaviour had created widespread panic over the past several days, with locals repeatedly urging authorities to intervene.

According to villagers, the monkey menace in Yetala had been escalating, but one particular monkey became unusually violent and began attacking people without provocation. Senior citizens, women and children were among those targeted.

Nearly 30 villagers reportedly sustained bite injuries and had to seek medical treatment at nearby hospitals, where they were administered anti-rabies and other precautionary injections.

Fear gripped the village, forcing many residents to avoid stepping out alone. Some even began moving in groups for safety, while children were kept indoors.

After receiving multiple complaints, forest officials visited the village and conducted a search operation. With assistance from local residents, they managed to identify the aggressive monkey. Officials then tranquilised the animal using an injection before safely capturing it.

Forest authorities later confirmed that the monkey had been relocated and released into its natural habitat away from human settlements. Villagers expressed gratitude to the department for responding promptly and restoring a sense of normalcy and security in Yetala.