After Hailstorm In Nashik, Minister Girish Mahajan Conducts Ground Inspection, Seeks Swift Compensation | Sourced



Nashik: After an unseasonal hailstorm struck Nashik district two days ago, causing heavy farm losses, State Disaster Management and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan inspected the affected Sinnar taluka on Saturday.



Minister Mahajan visited the villages of Chincholi and Vadgaon Pingala, where he personally met farmers in their fields and reviewed the extent of the crop damage. In Chincholi, he inspected the damaged onion crop of farmer Ramesh Nagare, as well as the beetroot and onion crops belonging to Anandibai Kashinath Kangane. In Vadgaon Pingala, he also surveyed the damaged farmland of Vitthal Sangale and Kacharu Gandhas.



During the visit, the minister directed the administration to carry out immediate panchnama (damage assessment) and submit a detailed report to the state government without delay. He assured farmers that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure swift financial assistance.



“The government stands firmly with the farmers. They should not lose hope. We are making every effort to ensure that compensation reaches them at the earliest,” Minister Mahajan said.



The hailstorm has caused severe damage to onions and other crops, with several farmers reportedly losing their entire produce. Farmers present during the visit demanded blanket compensation for all affected crops.



Also present during the inspection were Mayor Himgauri Aadke, former Zilla Parishad member Sanjay Sanap, Uday Sangale, and officials from the revenue, agriculture, and health departments.