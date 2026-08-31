After BJP Key Meet In Pune, Minister Uday Samant Says Govt Working On Maratha Quota Solution Without Hurting OBC Rights |

Pune, August 31: Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday said the Maharashtra government was working on a “strategic” approach to address the demands of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil while ensuring that the interests of the OBC community were not affected.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP’s state executive committee meeting in Pune, Samant said he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis but did not announce a fixed date for the government delegation’s meeting with Jarange.

Samant’s comments came as Jarange continued his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati, pressing the government to accept his demands related to Maratha reservation. Samant said the government was seeking a solution that would address the demands of the Maratha community without creating injustice for OBCs. “We have to accept the demands of the Maratha community without causing any loss or injustice to the OBC community,” Samant said. He added that discussions were underway on the manner in which the demands could be addressed.

Samant said he had discussed the issue with Fadnavis on Monday. “We discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today how a decision should be taken strategically,” he said, adding that the government was taking a positive approach towards the demands.

However, he did not provide a specific date or time for the government delegation to meet Jarange at Antarwali Sarati. Asked when the delegation would visit, Samant said, “We will decide when to go there and how to go there.” He said the government would announce its next course of action after completing its discussions.

Samant also sought to clear the air over Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s farmers’ and youth interaction programme in Parbhani, which had drawn criticism from Jarange. He said, “The programme was planned two months ago. It was originally scheduled for July 7 but had to be postponed because Eknath Shinde was unwell. It was not organised to counter anyone.”

He also defended Shinde’s position on Maratha reservation, saying, “Eknath Shinde’s position has been one of providing reservation to the Maratha community.” Samant urged Jarange not to misunderstand the intentions of either Shinde or Fadnavis.

The minister said Shinde was also concerned about Jarange’s health. According to Samant, Shinde had told him, “Agitations will continue and the demands can also be accepted, but Jarange should take care of his health.”

Samant further highlighted his personal relationship with Jarange. “Manoj Jarange is my friend. Our relationship goes beyond politics and agitation,” he said, appealing to the activist to remove any misunderstanding regarding the government’s position. “Because of any misunderstanding, he should not make incorrect statements about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Samant said.

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