 AFMC Pune Hosts AIORL-24: Innovating Otorhinolaryngology With AI
AFMC Pune Hosts AIORL-24: Innovating Otorhinolaryngology With AI

AIORL-24 signifies a significant milestone in exploring the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) with otorhinolaryngology, offering new prospects in medical practice

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
'AIORL-24 - Artificial Intelligence in Otorhinolaryngology: Newer Horizons,' a three-day Inter-Command Continuing Medical Education (CME), commenced at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune on Friday.

The ceremony was honoured by the presence of Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) & Senior Colonel Commandant, who inaugurated the event.

AIORL-24 signifies a significant milestone in exploring the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) with otorhinolaryngology, offering new prospects in medical practice. The programme includes an innovative workshop on simulation-based otological surgical training, the first of its kind in the armed forces, and the unveiling of 'Pratibimb' – the ENT Departmental Museum, both inaugurated by Lt Gen Daljit Singh.

The inaugural session featured an esteemed guest of honour, Lt Gen MD Venkatesh (Retd), Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), who delivered insightful remarks on the evolving landscape of medical education and technology. The event also included keynote addresses by Maj Gen Sabarigirish K (Retd) and Dr Mohnish Grover, highlighting advancements and future prospects in otorhinolaryngology.

Dr Tushar Sandhan from IIT Kanpur delivered a notable presentation on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, emphasising its integration into diagnostic and therapeutic processes.

More than 200 distinguished faculty members and delegates from across the country are participating in this CME, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and professional development. The event promises an enriching experience through lectures, workshops, and interactive sessions.

AIORL-24 underscores the armed forces' dedication to pioneering advancements in medical science and technology, fostering an environment of continual learning and innovation.

