Advancing Pediatric Care: PINE-2024 Held at AFMC Pune |

Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Army Medical Corps, inaugurated the Inter-Command Continuing Medical Education (CME) event on ‘Pediatrics in New Era’ (PINE -2024), organised by the Department of Pediatrics at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. The event, held on May 25 and 26, 2024, highlighted the latest advancements and innovations in paediatric care.

During the inauguration, Lt Gen Daljit Singh felicitated several eminent senior veterans and teachers for their invaluable contributions to the field of Pediatrics within the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

In his keynote address, he emphasised the critical role of pediatricians in shaping the healthcare of newborns, infants, and children, as well as their significant contributions to the growth and development of pediatric sub-specialties in India.

Brig Shuvendu Roy, Professor & Head of Department, Department of Pediatrics and Organising Chairperson of PINE-2024, welcomed the distinguished speakers, veterans, and delegates. In his address, Brig Roy highlighted the journey and achievements of the Department of Pediatrics, acknowledging its humble beginnings and celebrating its current status as a leader in pediatric healthcare and education.

The two-day CME featured three skill-based workshops focusing on EEG, POCUS, and Genetics, along with panel discussions and talks by leading experts in the field. The event was attended by over 250 faculty members and delegates, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and professional development in the rapidly evolving field of Pediatrics.

PINE-2024 stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment of the AFMS to excellence in pediatric healthcare, fostering innovation, and ensuring the highest standards of medical education and practice.