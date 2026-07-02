Adarsh Scam Depositors Stage Protest In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Demand Refund Of Savings | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of depositors affected by the Adarsh Urban Cooperative Credit Society scam staged a protest march to the District Collectorate on Wednesday, demanding the early return of their deposits.

The protest was led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, with many elderly investors participating. Demonstrators beat steel plates to protest what they described as the administration's delayed response to their demands.

The depositors said they have been waiting for the return of their savings for the past three years. According to the protesters, 75 depositors have died during this period, with many allegedly facing financial hardship and being unable to afford medical treatment.

Addressing the gathering, Imtiaz Jaleel criticised the administration over the delay in resolving the issue. He questioned why prompt action is taken in some cases while affected depositors continue to wait for relief despite the hardships they have faced.

District Collector Vinay Gowda G C met a delegation of protesters and assured them that a special review meeting would be convened to discuss the matter.

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However, the depositors said they have given the administration until July 31 to take concrete steps towards returning their money. They warned that if no action is taken by then, they will intensify their agitation and stage protests against the state government.