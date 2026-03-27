Acts Were Rituals, Claims Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat; HIV Test Negative | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has made a shocking claim during interrogation, stating that his actions with women were part of a "ritual". He told the SIT that “my inner self betrayed me” and that those he helped have now turned against him. Kharat also denied forcing any woman, asserting that all acts were carried out with consent.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting an intensive probe, and several startling revelations are emerging. Defending his actions, Kharat claimed that women approached him voluntarily with their problems and agreed to participate in the so-called rituals. He has categorically denied allegations of coercion.



During the investigation, officials seized Kharat’s mobile phone and are working to recover data, which is expected to yield crucial evidence. According to preliminary findings, more than 150 women were allegedly exploited under the pretext of predicting the future. Of the eight cases registered with the Nashik police, seven are related to sexual exploitation.



Given concerns over the safety and health of the victims, Kharat underwent an HIV test, which returned negative.



The SIT also carried out a search at Kharat’s office in the Canada Corner area, which has now been sealed. Several documents were recovered during the raid. Authorities have sought details of his assets, and properties registered in the names of his family members, including land, houses, and shops, are under scrutiny. Investigators are also tracing assets across the state, with the possibility of uncovering wealth worth crores. The source of funds used for these acquisitions is under investigation.