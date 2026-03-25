Action In Kharat Case: Government Cancels Additional Collector Abhijit Bhande Patil’s Deputation | Sourced

Nashik: In connection with the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, the government has now initiated action against concerned officials as well. The deputation of Abhijit Bhande Patil has been cancelled. His wife’s investment linked to Ashok Kharat has reportedly led to this action, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the integrity of the officials involved.



Abhijit Bhande Patil was serving on deputation in the Slum Rehabilitation Department. He has now been directed to report back to the Revenue and Forest Department. It has come to light that the wife of Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande Patil is in a land partnership with Kharat’s daughter. Companies, real estate firms, startups, and open partnerships are registered in his wife’s name.



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The Revenue and Forest Department has issued an order stating that the deputation of officers from the Deputy Collector cadre has been terminated. As per the order, Abhijit Bhande Patil, Deputy Collector and Competent Authority, SRA-1, Bandra (Mumbai City), is being relieved from deputation in public interest, as his services are required in the Revenue Department.



Accordingly, his deputation has been terminated, effective March 24, 2026, and he has been unilaterally relieved of his current post. The order further directs the concerned officer to immediately report to the Revenue Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai.