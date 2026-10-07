'A Heartwarming Feeling': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails Pune Namghar Inauguration, Says It Strengthens Assam-Maharashtra Cultural And Spiritual Ties |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday welcomed the inauguration of a Namghar in Pune, Maharashtra, describing it as a heartwarming example of how Assam’s rich traditions and spiritual heritage are finding a home beyond the state.

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In a post on X, CM Sarma said the establishment of the Namghar represented a beautiful coming together of the teachings of Srimanta Sankardev of Assam and Maharashtra’s revered saints Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

“A heartwarming feeling to see the traditions of Assam find a home in Pune, Maharashtra,” CM Sarma said.

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He said the teachings and messages of the three spiritual figures, centred on devotion, harmony and social unity, continued to connect people across geographical and cultural boundaries.

The Chief Minister said the Namghar would serve as an important platform for bringing the people of Assam and Maharashtra closer, describing the development as a moment of “great joy and pride”.

“Seeing the Namghar bring the people of Assam and Maharashtra closer is a moment of great joy and pride,” he said.

CM Sarma also expressed his appreciation and extended congratulations to the Sarhad organisation for taking the initiative to establish the Namghar in Pune.

The inauguration assumes significance as Namghars have traditionally played an important role in Assam’s socio-cultural and spiritual life. Associated closely with the Neo-Vaishnavite movement initiated by Srimanta Sankardev, Namghars have historically functioned not only as places of prayer but also as centres of community participation and cultural activities.

The Chief Minister’s remarks highlighted the wider cultural significance of taking the Namghar tradition outside Assam and creating a shared space for communities with diverse regional backgrounds.

The initiative also reflects the broader cultural links between Assam and Maharashtra, with the spiritual traditions of Sankardev, Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram emphasising devotion and social harmony in distinct but complementary ways.

CM Sarma’s message underlined how such cultural initiatives can strengthen emotional and social bonds among people from different parts of the country while preserving regional traditions and identities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)