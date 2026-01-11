8th Edition Of Pune Startup Fest To Be Held At COEP On Jan 17-18 |

Pune Startup Fest (PSF), one of India’s prominent student-led entrepreneurship events, is set to return with its eighth edition, PSF’26, on January 17 and 18th at COEP Technological University, Pune. With Vivicta as the Title Sponsor and ONGC as the power sponsor, PSF’26 aims to achieve new heights this edition!

Continuing its legacy, PSF’26 aims to bring together startups, investors, industry leaders, students, and innovators from across the country on a common platform to foster collaboration, funding opportunities, and knowledge exchange.

Key highlights include Pitcher’s Valley, a live startup pitching platform offering founders direct access to investors, and Lightning Pitch, a rapid-fire pitching format designed to test clarity, speed, and market understanding. In addition to its pitching events, PSF’26 will feature a Defence Expo, AI Summit, Internship Fair, and many other activities for students and young entrepreneurs.

This edition, PSF’26 is going to feature hands-on workshops conducted by experts such as Vishnu Vijayan on Generative AI and Shobhit Gour on Video Editing, alongside expert-led masterclasses by global industry leaders including Vijay Nihalchandani, Dipak Sanghvi, Dr Sanjay Arora, and Ujwal Gadhvi, focusing on emerging trends in technology, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

In the previous editions, the fest featured 110+ startup exhibitors from diverse sectors, showcasing innovation across technology, sustainability, consumer products, and services. An infusion of ₹ 8 crore in capital investment was deployed through key platforms such as Pitcher’s Valley (PV), Lightning Pitch (LP), and Launchpad, providing startups with direct access to funding opportunities.

Pune Startup Fest has witnessed an impressive footfall of over 21,000 attendees, including students, founders, corporates, and ecosystem stakeholders. The fest brought together 170+ investors, mentors, and industry experts, enabling meaningful dialogue, guidance, and collaboration.

And the fest has grown into a key event for the city’s startup ecosystem, and future editions aim to expand its reach to a global platform while strengthening Pune’s position as an emerging startup hub. Discover more about Pune Startup Fest on our website and be part of innovation and excellence on January 17th and 18th, 2026. https://www.punestartupfest.in/