₹88-Crore APS Wealth Ventures Scam: CBI Brings Vishakha Rathod Back From UAE To Pune | PTI

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has extradited Vishakha Rathod, a key accused in the Rs 88-crore APS Wealth Ventures investment fraud case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rathod, against whom an Interpol Red Notice had been issued, was brought back to India on August 3 and has been handed over to the Maharashtra Police. She will face investigation by the Pune Police in the financial fraud case.

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The case relates to APS Wealth Ventures LLP, a Baner-based investment firm. According to the police, the company’s director, Avinash Arjun Rathod, along with his wife Vishakha Rathod and other associates, allegedly cheated investors of around ₹88 crore by promising unusually high returns on investments.

An FIR was registered at Chatushrungi Police Station in April 2023. The investigation was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Cyber Crime Branch.

Police alleged that the accused lured investors into depositing large sums of money with the promise of high profits before fleeing the country after the case was registered.

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A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Avinash and Vishakha Rathod in April 2024. The Special MPID Court later issued arrest warrants and a public proclamation against them. In June 2026, Interpol Red Notices were issued to facilitate their arrest abroad.

Avinash Rathod was arrested by authorities in the UAE and extradited to India on July 23, 2026.

Following his extradition, the CBI worked with the MEA, MHA and UAE authorities to secure Vishakha Rathod’s return. She has now been brought to Pune and taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police for further investigation into the alleged investment fraud.

(With Inputs From PTI)