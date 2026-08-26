8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over By Unnumbered Truck In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 8-year-old girl, Aarushi Krishna Tiwari, was run over by a speeding, unnumbered truck on the Vitava-Ekalhera road on Tuesday afternoon. She died in the accident, while her 16-year-old sister, Nandani Tiwari, sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred while the two sisters were crossing the road. Aarushi succumbed to her injuries before medical treatment could be provided. The driver fled the spot after the accident.

Aarushi’s father, Krishna Tiwari, is originally from Nageshipur in Handia taluka of Prayagraj district and has been residing in the Viraj Park area of Vitava for the past 15 years. Following the accident, angry citizens vandalised the truck, creating a tense situation in the area for some time.

Earlier, on August 5, a speeding, unnumbered tipper truck had run over a pedestrian at Ambelohal. Devidas Lahu Jadhav (41) died on the spot in the accident, while the driver fled immediately after the incident. Another life has been lost in a road accident just 20 days later.

Meanwhile, there were reports that 15 to 20 sand transporters and associated persons had gathered at the Waluj MIDC police station following the incident.