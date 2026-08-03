₹8 Crore Sanctioned For Flood Survey In Parbhani; 117 Villages To Benefit | Facebook

Parbhani: A total of 117 villages situated along the banks of the Godavari and other rivers in Parbhani district are perpetually vulnerable to floods. In view of the recurring problems caused by flooding, MLA Rajesh Vitekar had requested the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation to provide funds for conducting a survey. The department has approved the request and sanctioned ₹8 crore, paving the way for measures to protect these villages from future flood threats.

MLA Vitekar said that last year, flood conditions arose in villages along the Godavari River in Gangakhed tehsil, as well as in the Pathri Assembly constituency. Between July and September 2025, heavy rainfall and flooding caused extensive loss of life and property in riverside villages across the district.

Residents of several villages had to be evacuated by boat to save their lives. Villagers from 20 villages in Pathri tehsil, six in Manwath, 13 in Sonpeth, 20 in Gangakhed, 21 in Palam, 22 in Purna and 12 in Selu tehsil remained stranded while facing grave danger. Many of these villages were also cut off from the outside world. In view of the difficulties caused by the floods, Vitekar sought funds from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department to conduct a detailed survey, and the request has now been approved.

Vitekar said the survey would pave the way for relocating vulnerable villages to safer locations, constructing flood protection walls along riverbanks, carrying out surveys of the 'blue line' and 'red line' zones, and providing infrastructure to villages that have already been resettled.

A grant of ₹5 crore has been allocated to survey villages falling within the 'blue line' and 'red line' zones along the Godavari River. The survey will help determine which villages in the Pathri and Gangakhed Assembly constituencies require full or partial relocation. It will also facilitate government-level planning to ensure the long-term safety of these flood-prone villages.