75,000 Nashik Beneficiaries To Get Homes On Republic Day Under PMAY-Rural, State Schemes | IANS

Nashik – Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and various state government housing schemes, 75,000 beneficiaries from rural areas of Nashik district simultaneously stepped into their new permanent homes at 12 PM on Republic Day (January 26). This historic initiative was implemented based on a concept by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar.

In this grand ceremony, the keys to the new houses were handed over to the beneficiaries at every Gram Panchayat, Taluka, and Panchayat Samiti level. The housewarming ceremony was celebrated in the presence of elected representatives, district and taluka administration officials, and Gram Panchayat office bearers. The event took place simultaneously across the entire district.

According to the District Rural Development Agency, out of these 75,000 houses, 51,000 have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), while the remaining 24,000 houses have been completed through various state government schemes. These schemes have benefited beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, nomadic tribes, low-income groups, widows, disabled individuals, and economically weaker sections.

The government's objective is to provide safe shelter to homeless families by giving them their own permanent homes and to improve their socio-economic status. In Nashik district, the house construction work was completed rapidly through the coordination of the district administration, Panchayat Raj institutions, and Gram Panchayats. The positive results of this effort are evident today.

Pratibha Sangamnere, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, stated, "The district administration is committed to ensuring that the remaining eligible beneficiaries also receive the benefit of housing in the coming period."

District Council Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar said, “On Republic Day, 75,000 families in Nashik district are taking their first steps into their own homes, which is a proud and historic event for the district. Our objective is not just to provide houses through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the state government's housing schemes, but to give needy families in rural areas a safe shelter, stability, and the opportunity to live with dignity."

"This initiative was successfully implemented through the coordination of the district administration, Panchayati Raj institutions, Gram Panchayats, and other agencies. In the coming years, the District Council will remain committed to fulfilling the concept of ‘housing for all,” he added.