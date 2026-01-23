 75,000 Nashik Beneficiaries To Get Homes On Republic Day Under PMAY-Rural, State Schemes
e-Paper Get App
HomePune75,000 Nashik Beneficiaries To Get Homes On Republic Day Under PMAY-Rural, State Schemes

75,000 Nashik Beneficiaries To Get Homes On Republic Day Under PMAY-Rural, State Schemes

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and various state government housing schemes, 75,000 beneficiaries from rural areas of Nashik district simultaneously stepped into their new permanent homes at 12 PM on Republic Day (January 26). This historic initiative was implemented based on a concept by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
75,000 Nashik Beneficiaries To Get Homes On Republic Day Under PMAY-Rural, State Schemes | IANS

Nashik – Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and various state government housing schemes, 75,000 beneficiaries from rural areas of Nashik district simultaneously stepped into their new permanent homes at 12 PM on Republic Day (January 26). This historic initiative was implemented based on a concept by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar.

In this grand ceremony, the keys to the new houses were handed over to the beneficiaries at every Gram Panchayat, Taluka, and Panchayat Samiti level. The housewarming ceremony was celebrated in the presence of elected representatives, district and taluka administration officials, and Gram Panchayat office bearers. The event took place simultaneously across the entire district.

According to the District Rural Development Agency, out of these 75,000 houses, 51,000 have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), while the remaining 24,000 houses have been completed through various state government schemes. These schemes have benefited beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, nomadic tribes, low-income groups, widows, disabled individuals, and economically weaker sections.

The government's objective is to provide safe shelter to homeless families by giving them their own permanent homes and to improve their socio-economic status. In Nashik district, the house construction work was completed rapidly through the coordination of the district administration, Panchayat Raj institutions, and Gram Panchayats. The positive results of this effort are evident today.

FPJ Shorts
Post-Election Political Violence In Badlapur: Shinde Sena Councillor Allegedly Assaulted By BJP Workers, Police Investigating
Post-Election Political Violence In Badlapur: Shinde Sena Councillor Allegedly Assaulted By BJP Workers, Police Investigating
‘I’d Love To Go To Space Again, But My Husband Would Kill Me’: Sunita Williams On Retirement And Letting Go
‘I’d Love To Go To Space Again, But My Husband Would Kill Me’: Sunita Williams On Retirement And Letting Go
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ball Lost In Raipur As Rachin Ravindra Smashes Harshit Rana For 91-Metre Six
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ball Lost In Raipur As Rachin Ravindra Smashes Harshit Rana For 91-Metre Six
'Matter Ho Gaya': Angry Hardik Pandya & Murali Kartik Engage In Heated Exchange In Middle Of Ground Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 In Raipur | Watch Video
'Matter Ho Gaya': Angry Hardik Pandya & Murali Kartik Engage In Heated Exchange In Middle Of Ground Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 In Raipur | Watch Video

Pratibha Sangamnere, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, stated, "The district administration is committed to ensuring that the remaining eligible beneficiaries also receive the benefit of housing in the coming period."

Read Also
Intense Lobbying Among 16 BJP Women Corporators For Nashik Mayor Post
article-image

District Council Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar said, “On Republic Day, 75,000 families in Nashik district are taking their first steps into their own homes, which is a proud and historic event for the district. Our objective is not just to provide houses through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the state government's housing schemes, but to give needy families in rural areas a safe shelter, stability, and the opportunity to live with dignity."

"This initiative was successfully implemented through the coordination of the district administration, Panchayati Raj institutions, Gram Panchayats, and other agencies. In the coming years, the District Council will remain committed to fulfilling the concept of ‘housing for all,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

If The Industrial Sector Develops, Jalgaon Will Develop, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil
If The Industrial Sector Develops, Jalgaon Will Develop, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil
Jalgaon: International Conference On AI And Human Cognition Held At North Maharashtra University
Jalgaon: International Conference On AI And Human Cognition Held At North Maharashtra University
Jalgaon: Income Tax Raid On Bio-Fertiliser Firm Reveals Rs 1.02 Crore TDS Dues
Jalgaon: Income Tax Raid On Bio-Fertiliser Firm Reveals Rs 1.02 Crore TDS Dues
CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir
CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir
75,000 Nashik Beneficiaries To Get Homes On Republic Day Under PMAY-Rural, State Schemes
75,000 Nashik Beneficiaries To Get Homes On Republic Day Under PMAY-Rural, State Schemes